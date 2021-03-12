AstraZeneca Vaccine Shots Delayed in Thailand Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Thailand became the first nation outside of Europe to re-evaluate usage of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

Thailand became the latest nation to delay the use of AstraZeneca's (AZN) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine, citing safety concerns following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated patients in Europe.

Thailand's prime minister and cabinet members were scheduled to be the first to receive doses of the shot on Friday.

Thailand is the first country outside of Europe to suspend use of the shot, with several countries, including Canada, Australia, the Philippines and South Korea, all moving forward with their use of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended use of the vaccine on Thursday following reports of the blood clot issue. Meanwhile, German officials said Friday that the vaccine was safe and that it would continue to use it.

Germany is still facing a vaccine shortage as well as a third wave of COVID infections, according to Reuters.

As for Denmark, its Health and Medicines Authority suspended the use of the vaccine for two weeks.

“Right now we need all the vaccines we can get. Therefore, putting one of the vaccines on pause is not an easy decision,” said Søren Brostrøm, director of the National Board of Health, in a statement.

This stems from reports of blood clots in patients in Austria, which caused the suspension of a specific batch of vaccines in the country, Politico reports.

The European Medicines Agency is looking into the reports and said Wednesday that current information shows no connection between the batch and the blood clots, according to Politico.

Shares of U.K.-based AstraZeneca were falling in pre-market trading, down 0.7% to $48.35. They were down 2.3% yesterday.