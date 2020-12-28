AstraZeneca, Alibaba, AT&T - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stock futures rose Monday after President Donald Trump signed a combined $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding package, a bill he had criticized last week.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. AstraZeneca AZN | Up 4.14%

American depositary receipts of AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report were rising Monday after media reports suggested that its coronavirus vaccine, being developed with the University of Oxford, could be approved within this week. Its low price and ease of storage will allow the U.K. government to vaccinate people more quickly.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said Sunday that researchers believe the shot from the British drugmaker will be effective against a new variant of the virus that has rapidly pushed infection rates higher in Britain.

2. Alibaba BABA | Down 1.39%

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report declined 1.5% in premarket trading Monday after Chinese regulators ordered its finance arm Ant Group to overhaul its lending and other consumer finance operations.

Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Ant Group, the world’s largest financial technology company.

Regulators said in a statement Sunday they have ordered Ant Group to formulate a rectification plan and implement a timetable for the overhaul of its businesses, including its credit, insurance and wealth management services.

3. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH | Up 2.6%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report were rising premarket Monday after Europe began its rollout of the coronavirus vaccine following approvals for Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report/BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report. Carnival (CCL) - Get Report was up 2.74%.

4. AT&T T | Up 0.87%

Shares of AT&T (T) - Get Report were rising after Warner Bros. said "Wonder Woman 1984" clocked $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, the Associated Press reported.

The Warner Bros. film was made available on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day it opened in more than 2,000 cinemas in the U.S. and Canada.