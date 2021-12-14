Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
It's Real and It's Here: Tesla Rolls Out 'Teslaquila'
Asian Insurer FWD Group Raises $1.4 Billion Ahead of IPO

The money raised would put the Asian insurance company's value at $9 billion.
FWD Group, an insurance company operating in nine Asian countries, has raised $1.425 billion ahead of a planned initial public offering in Hong Kong.

The company had initially filed for a stock market listing in the U.S. in September. But on Tuesday Reuters reported that it was shifting to the Hong Kong market amid approval delays and a deteriorating relationship between Washington and Beijing.

Founded by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li in 2013, FWD provides life and medical insurance in Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters that the money would come from investors by issuing new shares and place the company's value at $9 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported investors to include Apollo Global Management, Swiss Re AG , Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Siam Commercial Bank PCL, as well as Li's personal companies Li Ka Shing Foundation and Pacific Century Group Holdings Ltd.

The date and size of the IPO has not yet been announced but the money raised will help the company bring down its level of debt before going public. Those plans still need to be approved by Hong Kong regulators.

In the last year, it has reported 45% year-over-year in the first half of 2021 and 21% growth in the third quarter as it plans to expand by tapping into new markets in Asia. 

The sources, whose identities were concealed because they were not permitted to talk ahead of the IPO, also said that a future in the U.S. is not out of the realm of possibility.

