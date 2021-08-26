August 26, 2021
How Companies Are Approaching COVID-19 Vaccines
Ascendis Stock Jumps as FDA Clears Growth-Hormone Treatment

Ascendis Pharma jumps after the FDA clears its pediatric-growth-hormone treatment for marketing and analysts issue bullish comments.
Ascendis Pharma  (ASND) - Get Report shares jumped on Thursday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Skytrofa, its once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency. 

Shares of Ascendis Pharma at last check were 26% higher at $155.28. 

Analysts see the approval as a big market opportunity for the Hellerup, Denmark, company globally, according to notes compiled by Bloomberg. 

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young raised her price target to $214 a share from $201 and reiterated an overweight rating on the company. 

"There is broad enthusiasm among patients and physicians for a weekly regimen. With a weekly injection, patients can experience 86% fewer injections per year," Fitzgerald said. 

