Arvinas Nearly Doubles on Promising Cancer Drug Results

The test results show the Arvinas drugs' potential for treating breast and prostate cancer, Cantor said.

Arvinas (ARVN) - Get Report shares blasted off Monday as Cantor Fitzgerald offered bullish comments on the biopharmaceutical company after it reported positive news on its breast and prostate cancer treatments.

Arvinas recently traded at $58.25, up 94.62%, but has climbed only 41% year to date.

“For ARV-471, interim Phase 1 data show potential for best-in-class safety and tolerability, estrogen receptor (ER) degradation superior to that previously reported for the current standard of care agent (fulvestrant), and robust efficacy signals in heavily pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer,” the company said in a statement.

The test results show ARV-471’s potential as the best-in-class potential estrogen receptor degrader, Cantor analyst Alethia Young wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg. The results are “very encouraging and demonstrated ARV-471 was active,” Young wrote. She has an overweight rating and a $66 price target on Arvinas.

“The efficacy signals include one Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) confirmed partial response (PR), two additional patients with unconfirmed PRs, and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 42%,” Young said.

Separately, Cantor said that “for ARV-110, the ongoing dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has provided additional evidence of anti-tumor activity and patient benefit, including a prostate specific antigen reduction of more than 50% (PSA50) rate of 40% in a molecularly defined patient population.”

Further, “Arvinas has initiated a Phase 2 dose expansion to explore a two-pronged development strategy, including the potential for accelerated approval in molecularly defined, late-line patients, and broader development in less-heavily pretreated mCRPC patients with fewer androgen receptor (AR)-independent mechanisms of tumor resistance,” Young said.