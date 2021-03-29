TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

ARK's Space ETF Readies for Tuesday Liftoff on CBOE

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF on Tuesday will begin trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange under the ticker symbol ARKX.
Author:
Publish date:

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF  (ARKX) - Get Report on Tuesday will begin trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange, ARK Investment Management said.

ARK has gained fame in recent months as Chief Executive Cathie Wood has led the technology-heavy ARK Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get Report to a 152% return over the past year through Friday.

As for the new ETF, “ARK defines ‘space exploration’ as leading, enabling or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth,” the investment manager said.

This includes orbital and suborbital aerospace companies, enabling technologies companies, and aerospace beneficiary companies. 

The fund’s website lists its biggest holdings as Trimble  (TRMB) - Get Report, 3D Printing ETF  (PRNT) - Get Report and Kratos Defense & Security  (KTOS) - Get Report.

"[The] space industry is primed for takeoff," Wood said in a statement. "Thanks to advancements in deep learning, mobile connectivity, sensors, 3D printing, and robotics, costs that have been ballooning for decades are beginning to decline.”

Satellite launches and rocket landings are proliferating, she noted. ARK said satellite broadband revenue could approach $100 billion annually over the next five to 10 years. And hypersonic point-to-point travel could reach $270 billion.

Wood has been a prominent evangelist for electronic vehicle darling Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report. Last week, she predicted it would hit $3,000 by 2025. The stock recently traded at $601.90, down 2.7%.

Demonstrating the Wood effect, on March 16 LendingClub  (LC) - Get Report shares rose after ARK Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) - Get Report increased its stake in the online lending company. The shares at last check were off 3% at $16.34.

Tags
terms:
TechnologyETFs
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Slipping on Third-Quarter Earnings Miss
INVESTING

Cal-Maine Lower After Profit Meets Estimate, Sales Lag

Closing Bell: Banks Lead Wall Street; Fed Signals June Hike
MARKETS

Dow Turns Higher as Wall Street Weighs Hedge Fund Default

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Should You Buy Goldman Sachs on Archegos Capital News?

Oscar Health Lead
INVESTING

Oscar Health Falls Even as Analysts Play Down Competition Concern

3rd Best Home Insurer: Chubb
INVESTING

Chubb 'Disappointed' at Hartford Financial Buyout Rejection

210322Logistics
Sponsored Story

Top Economists Discuss Logistics in a Post-Pandemic World

How Bed Bath & Beyond Can Rally 30% to $16 Now
INVESTING

Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Walmart and Wayfair Execs to Grow Online

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Lower Guidance
STOCKS

5 Top Stock Gainers Monday: Fly Leasing, Houghton Mifflin, Boeing