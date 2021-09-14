Cathie Wood, the prominent money manager who is chief executive of Ark Investment Management, is bullish on non-fungible tokens.

Cathie Wood, the prominent money manager who is chief executive of Ark Investment Management, is bullish on non-fungible tokens.

At the SALT investment conference Monday, she said she’s impressed with Async Art, an NFT platform where people can purchase pixels for online art and affect the overall image, according to MarketWatch.

“I was walking when I heard the CEO tell his story, and my smile went ear to ear, because I said: ‘Man, this is gonna be so explosive,’” Wood said. “This is how I felt when the internet first came about.”

To be sure, Wood said she doesn’t own any NFTs now.

On other topics, Wood reiterated her bullishness for bitcoin, predicting it will reach $500,000 in the next five years, more than 10 times its recent level of $44,995, MarketWatch reports.

“If we’re right, and companies continue to diversify their cash into something like crypto, and institutional investors start allocating 5% of their funds toward crypto,” the cryptocurrency will soar that high.

She also had words of praise for the cryptocurrency ethereum, saying her confidence in the currency “has gone up dramatically,” as the blockchain matures, according to MarketWatch.

Ethereum recently traded at $3,342, up 4%

In other Ark news, it’s reportedly set to invest in Canadian bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

The money manager had cut huge positions of China-based stocks last month to mitigate exposure to the country's regulatory crackdown.

According to Bloomberg, Wood's firm tweaked its $5.7 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF's (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report prospectus to include reference to holding exposure to cryptocurrencies via “exchange-traded funds domiciled in Canada.”