Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Ark Investment Management Buys $25M in Robinhood Shares
Publish date:

Ark Investment Management Buys $25M in Robinhood Shares

Robinhood said it had a data breach on Nov. 3 that exposed the data of 7 million or more of its customers.
Author:

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Bloomberg Businessweek

Robinhood said it had a data breach on Nov. 3 that exposed the data of 7 million or more of its customers.

Ark Investment Management bought $25 million of shares in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), the trading platform.

Ark Investment Management, which is run by portfolio manager Cathie Wood, purchased 572,717 of Robinhood shares valued at about $15.5 million via the ARK Innovation ETF, and 342,346 Robinhood shares worth $9.3 million through the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF.

Before Monday’s purchase Ahead of Monday’s trade, ARKK and ARKF owned 13.2 million shares of Robinhood worth $356.74 million.

Robinhood said it had a data breach on Nov. 3 that exposed the data of 7 million or more of its customers. 

TheStreet Recommends

The company said in a statement that the full names of at least two million customers were leaked and that data from a debit card, bank account or social security information was exposed.

Robinhood was trading down after hours at $25.90 below its IPO price of $38 per share.

New 'Spider-Man' Will Swing to the No. 1 Spot at the Box Office This Weekend
LIFESTYLE
SNEAMCDIS

Advance Ticket Sales For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Crash AMC

Best Buy Lead
INVESTING
ADBE

Curbside Pickup Still a Popular Option on Cyber Monday

Bill Gates Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
MSFT

Microsoft Shareholders Vote For Annual Sexual Harassment Report

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING
GMEAMCHOOD

What Is GameStop Doing to Become More Than Just a Meme Stock?

1
B

What Is Book Value? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

A darkened photo of the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, with text overlay that reads "What Is the International Monetary Fund?"
I

What Is the International Monetary Fund and What Does It Do?

Cargo containers sit stacked at the Port of Los Angeles on October 20. Photo: AP
PERSONAL FINANCE

Small Businesses Face Inventory Issues After Holiday Bulk-Up

A dark, stormy sky with the text overlay: "What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes, and Warning Signs"
R

What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes, and Warning Signs