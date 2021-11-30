Ark Investment Management Buys $25M in Robinhood Shares

Ark Investment Management bought $25 million of shares in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), the trading platform.

Ark Investment Management, which is run by portfolio manager Cathie Wood, purchased 572,717 of Robinhood shares valued at about $15.5 million via the ARK Innovation ETF, and 342,346 Robinhood shares worth $9.3 million through the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF.

Before Monday’s purchase Ahead of Monday’s trade, ARKK and ARKF owned 13.2 million shares of Robinhood worth $356.74 million.

Robinhood said it had a data breach on Nov. 3 that exposed the data of 7 million or more of its customers.

The company said in a statement that the full names of at least two million customers were leaked and that data from a debit card, bank account or social security information was exposed.

Robinhood was trading down after hours at $25.90 below its IPO price of $38 per share.