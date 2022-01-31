Skip to main content
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador

Ark Innovation Saw $168 Million Inflow Last Week

Ark Innovation’s return soared 157% in 2020 but slid 23% last year and has dropped another 27% this year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says the drop of Ark funds’ speculative technology stocks is just a temporary thing.

And many investors apparently agree. In the past week, Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report has seen an inflow of $168 million, leaving the fund’s net assets at $11.8 billion, according to FactSet, as cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Ark Innovation’s return soared 157% in 2020 but slid 23% last year and has dropped another 27% so far this year. That has left it trading at the same level as it did in June 2020.

Rising interest rates have hurt Ark stocks, making their promise of earnings growth less attractive compared with safe investments like Treasury bonds.

TheStreet Recommends

Ark Innovation’s biggest position, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, has slid 20% this year, No. 2 Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report has lost 22%, and No. 3 Teladoc Health  (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, also has fallen 22%.

Tesla's Latest Hot Accessory Just Sold Out in Minutes

But Wood is unbowed. “The important thing to keep in mind is the long-term horizon that we invest in,” she said last week in an Ark webinar. “We have a five-year horizon. I’ve never seen innovation on sale like it is today.”

To be sure, not all of Ark’s funds are receiving loyalty from shareholders. The company’s funds as a whole have seen a net outflow of $1.4 billion in the past month, the biggest negative number for any U.S. ETF issuer, the Journal reported, citing FactSet data. 

Teenager Asks Tesla's Musk for $50K to Stop Tracking Jet

Robinhood Users Found a Way to Get Unlimited Leverage to Trade Stocks
MARKETS
HOODARKK

Cathie Wood, Ark Nabbed $31.1 Million In Robinhood Stock Following Q4 Earnings Sell-Off

Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, centre, rings the opening bell during the company's IPO listing ceremony on the Nasdaq stock market, on May 2, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
MARKETS
BYNDMCDPEP

Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Double Upgrade, Price Target Boost From Barclays

If the Nasdaq Composite Rallies This Week, Don't Trust It
INVESTING

Nasdaq Headed for Worst January in its 50-Year History

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
WMGATVITTWO

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Down, Gamification Up

Taco Bell Business School Lead
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Menu Adds a Side of College

1
E

What Is EBITDA? Definition, Calculation & Example

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, brought attention on the Clubhouse to new heights after hosting a conversation on the audio social app. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
TSLA

Teenager Asks Elon Musk for $50,000 to Scrub Jet-Tracking Twitter

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Earnings Beat
MARKETS
BBAAPL

BlackBerry Hits Send On Handset History, Sells Legacy Patents For $600 Million