Arista Networks, Telenav: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Arista Networks, GW Pharmaceuticals, Telenav, Inspire Medical Systems and Addus Homecare are five of the top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were surging Tuesday, led by stocks in the financial and industrial sectors, as Americans choose their next president.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday:

1. Arista Networks | Percentage Increase 15%

Arista Networks (ANET) - Get Report soared as analysts issued positive comments after the cloud software company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Analysts at William Blair said Arista has hit an inflection point, with management’s tone improving “night-and-day” from recent quarters.

2. GW Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase 20%

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) - Get Report shares rose after the British drugmaker posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings. Revenue growth was strong in the quarter despite the challenges presented by Covid-19, CEO Justin Gover said in a statement.

3. TeleNav | Percentage Increase 20%

TeleNav (TNAV) - Get Report climbed after the automotive navigation company said it had agreed to be acquired by V99 Inc. for roughly $241 million in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Separately, Telenav reported first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations.

4. Inspire Medical Systems | Percentage Increase 23%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) - Get Report jumped after the medical technology company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue climbed 72% from a year ago, the company said, reflecting its strong restart after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown lessened.

5. Addus Homecare | Percentage Increase 12%

Addus Homecare (ADUS) - Get Report rose after the personal care services company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue grew 14.8% to $194 million, and the company said it saw improving volumes during the third quarter as some Covid–19 restrictions were lifted.