TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Arista Networks Higher After Profit, Revenue Outlook Beat Estimates

Arista Networks, the provider of cloud-based networking services for data centers and campuses, reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue.
Author:
Publish date:

Arista Networks, the provider of cloud-based networking services for large data centers and campuses, reported fourth-quarter earnings fell 29% on 17% higher revenue.

Both figures, as well as the company's first-quarter revenue estimate, were stronger than Wall Street analysts had estimated.

The Santa Clara, Calif., company earned $2.31 a share against $3.25 in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were $2.49 a share.

Revenue reached $648.5 million from $552.5 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of $2.15 a share, or an adjusted $2.39, on revenue of $629.9 million.

For first-quarter 2021, Arista pegged revenue at $630 million to $650 million. The FactSet survey was calling for $608.9 million.

At last check after hours Arista Networks shares were trading up 6.9% at $330. They finished the regular Thursday trading session off 1.1% at $308.85. 

On Tuesday they touched a 52-week intraday high above $326, more than twice the 52-week low of $156.63, set late last March.

Gross-profit margin in the fourth quarter narrowed to 63.9% from 64.5%.

"Arista is well positioned to continue our momentum in the post pandemic era,” President and Chief Executive Jayshree Ullal said in a statement.

In late January Barron's reported that J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee affirmed an overweight rating on the stock and lifted his price target to $350 from $330. 

The analyst had noted the runup in Arista shares, which he attributed to improved sentiment regarding spending for cloud technology as well as Arista management’s “confidence in a recovery in the growth rate.”

He did say he was concerned that Arista could lose market share as the networking sector shifts to fast 400-gigabit hardware.

But he also saw upside for Arista driven by what he expected to be better-than-estimated December-quarter revenue plus March-quarter guidance above Wall Street’s consensus.

Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron Call Off Merger Due to DOJ Issues
INVESTING

Applied Materials Higher as Adjusted Profit Beats Expectations

GameStop_Hearings_What_to_Watch-602e4d5af5f9a21ba44b1794_Feb_18_2021_11_50_33
INVESTING

Lawmakers Grill Robinhood CEO in GameStop Hearing

Dropbox
EARNINGS

Dropbox Fourth-Quarter Earnings Top Estimates on Gain in Paying Users

Roku Lead
INVESTING

Roku Reports Surprise Q4 Profit; Shares Rise

Twilio CEO Touts Big Communications Trends Working in Its Favor
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Twilio, Brightcove

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Lower as Yields Rise, Jobless Claims Above 800,000

Bitcoin Cybercurrency
INVESTING

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trades Heavily in First Day on Toronto Exchange

Tilray Jumps After $200 Price Target and Bullish Rating at Benchmark
INVESTING

Tilray Downgraded by Two Analysts on Valuation Concern