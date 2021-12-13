Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
3 Small Businesses Challenges Brewing in 2022
Ares Jumps Into Private Credit With $8 Billion Fund

Low interest rates and low yields are tempting new players into the arena.
Alternative investment manager Ares Management ARES has raised $8 billion for a fund making direct loans to small and midsize U.S. businesses as it looks to boost market share in the hot private-credit market. 

The new Ares fund raised almost twice its initial target of $4.5 billion and nearly three times the amount the company got for the direct-lending fund it launched in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reports. 

What's spurring the sudden increased interest in private credit?

“More than anything, it’s about low interest rates,” Kipp deVeer, head of Ares Credit Group, told the Journal. “A lot of investors are frustrated by the low yield in fixed income they’ve traditionally allocated to, whether it’s loans or government bonds or high-grade corporates.”

Ares is in competition with other asset managers like Apollo Global Management and Blackstone. 

Blackstone raised $9.4 billion earlier this year through a business development company that makes direct loans. Separately, HPS Investment Partners, a private company, closed a nearly $12 billion direct-lending fund in September, according to the Journal. 

