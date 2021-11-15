The Arena Group Reports Surge in Third-Quarter Revenue

The Arena Group, (MVEN) , parent company of TheStreet and publisher of Sports Illustrated, reported a third-quarter loss Monday, while revenue jumped more than 80% from a year ago.

Share of the company formerly knowns as Maven, were up 3.7% in after-hours trade Monday.

The company reported a net loss of $24.7 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $21.4 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago -- a 82% improvement year-over-year.

Revenue totaled $59.6 million, up 86% from a year ago, boosted by a 130% increase in advertising revenue to $21.7 million.

The Arena Group said the advertising revenue increase was primarily due to additional revenue of roughly $6.8 million generated as a result of a doubling of advertising sponsorships.

Those sponsorships were for its Sports Illustrated Swim business and other growth in its Sports Illustrated media business, with about $5.5 million from the addition of The Spun sports blog, which was acquired in June for $11 million.

Since acquiring The Spun, the company said, monthly revenue has tripled to more than $2 million with expenses remaining relatively flat.

The monthly audience increased by 50% to more than 30 million users; and monthly page views have doubled to more than 110 million.

Magazine circulation revenue increased 102% to $26 million, compared with $12.9 million a year ago, reflecting higher subscriber levels and the diminishing effect of acquisition accounting adjustments from the commencement of Sports Illustrated media group operations in 2019.

“With a proven model, and tremendous momentum heading into 2022, we believe we will expand our footprint and business operations into new verticals, and new areas of growth including the launch of a commerce initiative and plans to enter both the NFT and Metaverse in the year ahead," Ross Levinsohn, chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The Arena Group acquired TheStreet in 2019.