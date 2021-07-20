Ardelyx Plunges as FDA Questions Kidney Disorder Treatment Drug

Ardelyx shares plunge after the Food and Drug Administration identifies 'deficiencies' on the company’s application for its kidney disease fighting drug Tenapanor.

Ardelyx (ARDX) - Get Report shares plunged more than 70% Tuesday, extending Monday’s losses, after the Food and Drug Administration said it had identified “deficiencies” on the company’s application for Tenapanor, a drug that controls serum phosphorus, a condition caused by chronic kidney disease in dialysis patients.

Ardelyx said Monday it had received a letter from the FDA on July 13 stating that as part of its ongoing review of its application for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis the FDA had identified “deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments.”

The letter stated that the notification doesn't reflect a final decision on the information under review. Ardelyx said it immediately requested a meeting to discuss the deficiencies but was notified by the FDA that its request for a meeting was denied. Tenapanor was in stage 3 clinical studies and widely expected to receive approval.

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond downgraded his rating on Ardelyx to neutral from buy and cut his one-year price target to $4 from $14, calling the FDA’s decision “mind-boggling" but also noting that he and his team “struggle to see a path forward for Tenapanor.”

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen maintained her overweight rating on the stock, noting in her own research note that while near-term approval is not likely, “patience will be rewarded with this company and its pipeline.”

Based in Fremont, Calif. and Waltham, Mass., Ardelyx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases.

Shares of Ardelyx were down 72.47% at $2.12 in premarket trading. The stock is up 19% year to date.