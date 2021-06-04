TheStreet home
ArcBest Drops as Wolfe Downgrades, Sees Opportunity to Take Profits

ArcBest stock fell Friday after Wolfe Research suggested investors take profits from gains in the trucking company’s stock.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of ArcBest  (ARCB) - Get Report fell Friday after Wolfe Research suggested investors take profits from gains in the trucking company’s stock. 

Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest's stock to peer perform from outperform.

Shares of the Fort Smith, Ark., company closed Friday trading down 9.2% at $69.83. The stock traded off as much as 15% at $65.42.

The stock touched a 52-week-high $93.96 on May 10. Its 52-week low of $22.18 was set June 15, 2020. 

Analyst Scott Group says investors should take profits following a six-month rally for ArcBest. In late October the shares traded around $30.

Group wrote that shares of ArcBest and less-than-truckload peers do best during periods of tonnage growth, and right now LTL fundamentals are outstanding.

The analyst also cited what he said were the sector’s sustainable pricing power and wider margins.

ArcBest earned $1.01 a share in the first quarter, almost triple the 36 cents of the year-earlier quarter. 

