Arby’s Partners With Old Spice to Solve a Meaty Problem

In the wild west of the fast-food market, when it comes to getting customers to the drive-thru, it's all about who shoots first, and preferably with the most fanfare.

Whether that be a mellower approach like boasting about your all-organic ingredients or going totally off the rails like Restaurant Brand International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King did when it put ice cream and fish on its Whoppers (no, really), it's all about who can get the customer's attention.

When it comes to brands that dominate the market, most would be quick to name McDonalds (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Taco Bell as two of the most-loved by those who frequent the drive -thru.

Arby's, known for serving roast beef and other premium deli meats on its sandwiches rather than typically hamburgers (until recently, that is), usually would not be one of the first to come to people's minds.

But the privately-held company has still been in business for close to 60 years, so many people are still clearly all about that Beef and Cheddar. Also, Arby's definitely gained some major favor from the internet thanks to a legendary tweet back in 2014 where it asked musician Pharrell for its signature hat back after he wore a lookalike to the Grammys that year.

Clearly, Arby's understands it must speak internet in order to continue to appeal to a new market. So it's recruited Old Spice (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report to do just that.

What Is Arby's Doing With Old Spice?

To come up with its latest promo, Arby's recruited well-known Black actor Isaiah Amir Mustafa, best known for his appearances in Old Spice's commercials and typically referred to online as "Old Spice Guy."

Old Spice tweeted out the video spot, which features Mustafa climbing Arby's Half Pound Roast Beef sandwich and saying that Arby's has a new defense against the "meat sweats," a slang phrase commonly used to describe an uncomfortable state one frequently reaches after having consumed too much meat.

Arby's solution to this meat sweats problem is The Meat Sweats Defense Kit, a gift box sold on its webshop that includes two aerosol containers of Old Spice in two different scents, a set of an Arby's limited edition roast beef-patterned "MeatSweats" sweats, a gym towel, and a sweatband, as well as an Arby's gift card.

This set retailed for $60, but as of the time of this writing the site is completely sold out, suggesting that many out there are feeling the meat sweats in a very real way. However, there are plenty listed on eBay for purchase, most of them marked up to four or five times the original cost.

Arby's recently debuted its first burger ever in May, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, of which the official Arby's website says it is currently sold out. The chain has not commented on whether or not the burger will return, but one thing is for sure: if you're interested in getting an uncomfortably intense case of the meat sweats for dinner tonight, Arby's would be more than happy to accommodate you.