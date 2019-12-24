AquaVenture Downgraded by Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity After Culligan Acquisition

The water-treatment specialist was downgraded by the two firms after private-equity-backed Culligan International agreed to buy the company for about $1.1 billion.

AquaVenture (WAAS) - Get Report was downgraded by two investment banks after Culligan International agreed to buy the water-treatment company for about $1.1 billion.

Shares of Aquaventure were up slightly to $27.17.

Analyst Pavel Molchanov at Raymond James downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform.

He said in a note to investors that Culligan, backed by the Boston private-equity firm Advent International, is "a very logical buyer, making it unlikely that any other players will start a bidding war."

The two companies said Monday that Culligan, Rosemont, Ill., would acquire AquaVenture for $27.10 a share cash, or about $1.1 billion, including AquaVenture's net debt.

AquaVenture's board approved the transaction, which is expected to close in early April.

Molchanov said he was expecting continued strong M&A activity in the water sector in 2020. He said 63 buyouts were done in the space in 2019 to date, up 50% from 2018.

He wrote that sellers make up "a diverse set of companies, across the water-value chain and many geographies."

"Similarly, buyers range from established water players, to new entrants seeking a foothold in the space, to private equity firms," the analyst wrote.

Since the industry landscape is highly fragmented, Molchanov said, many companies are M&A targets and thus there's "no reason for bidding wars except in truly exceptional circumstances."

Chip Moore, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, cut Aquaventure to hold from buy. He said in an investors' note that "Culligan paid a reasonable price for AquaVenture (though just shy of our prior $28 price target)."

"In terms of other potential bidders, we find the holding company structure (and related overlap between businesses) likely to be a challenge for many potential suitors," he wrote. "That said, we note what we would view as clear attractiveness of the assets to several entities."

AquaVenture is a multinational provider of water-as-a-service, offering customers a source of clean drinking and processed water, primarily under long-term contracts.