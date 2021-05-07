April Jobs Report Crash: 266,000 Added Against 1 Million-Plus Forecast

Higher wages failed to attract new workers, as only 266,000 new jobs were added to the economy last month, the Labor Department said Friday.

The U.S. economy added far fewer than expected new jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, underscoring the uneven nature of the economic recovery despite trillions in spending and record-low interest rates.

The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 266,000 new jobs were created last month, with headline unemployment rate edging higher, to 6.1%. The April tally was far lower than the market forecast of 978,000 and suggests the gradual re-opening of non-essential business, as well as the accelerated vaccine rollout, isn't being played out in labor markets were prospective workers are potentially demanding higher wages.

Hourly wages were up 0.7% on the month, and 0.3% on the year, the BLS said, both figures coming in well ahead of Street forecasts.

Earlier this week, a reading of private sector job growth from payroll provider ADP indicated a weaker-than-expected 742,000 new positions were created last month, while the Labor Department's tally of weekly jobless claims fell below 500,000 for the first time since the pandemic began in March of last year.

Stock futures, turned sharply lower following the data release,, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 65 point opening bell decline after earlier suggesting a 110 point advance.

Contracts tied to the S&P 5500, which is up 12% for the year, are priced for a 7 bump while the Nasdaq, is set for a 150 point advance.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields, meanwhile, slumped below 1.5% and the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.3% lower at a one-week low of 90.911.