AppLovin Drops; Morgan Stanley Double Downgrades on Valuation

AppLovin was downgraded to underweight from overweight at Morgan Stanley. The analyst cited valuation.

Shares of AppLovin (APP) - Get Report dropped Wednesday after the application-development platform was double-downgraded to underweight from overweight at Morgan Stanley on valuation.

Analyst Brian Nowak affirmed his $68 price target on the stock of the Palo Alto, Calif., company.

Nowak says that about 85% of the business is driven by first-party mobile gaming and the company's price target is already assigning a 20% to 40% growth-adjusted multiple premium to the company versus its peers.

The firm prefers Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Report and Playtika (PLTK) - Get Report in mobile gaming and Unity Software (U) - Get Report in the network space.

Shares of AppLovin at last check were off 8.7% at $76.06.

The mobile gaming company launched in 2012 and made its public debut in mid-April at $80 a share.

The company raised $2 billion in the offering. The offering gave AppLovin a market value of about $29 billion.

In 2020 Applovin swung to a net loss of $125.9 million from a profit of $119 million in 2019.

For the first quarter of 2021, Applovin reported a loss of $10.5 million, or a nickel a share, compared with net income of $3 million, or a penny a share, a year earlier. Shares outstanding rose 3.9% from a year earlier to 222.4 million.