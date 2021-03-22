TheStreet
Applied Materials Rises on New $7.5 Billion Stock Repurchase Plan

Applied Materials' stock buyback plan supplements a previous one which has about $1.3 billion remaining.
Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Report announced a new $7.5 billion stock buyback authorization on Monday, and the semiconductor equipment maker also set a Friday deadline for its share purchase agreement to acquire Kokusai Electric Corp.

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif. company were rising 2.29% to $117.49 at last check.

The company said in a statement that its board had approved the new $7.5 billion stock buyback authorization, supplementing a previous authorization which has about $1.3 billion remaining.

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: GameStop Earnings Preview

Separately, Applied Materials said that its amended Kokusai Electric share purchase agreement with KKR HKE Investment L.P. may be terminated after the parties were unable to confirm timely regulatory approval in China.

KKR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2019, Applied Materials agreed to acquire Kokusai Electric from KKR HKE Investment for about $2.2 billion. Earlier this year, the company increased its bid to $3.5 billion, up 59% from the previous offer price.

However, on Monday, Applied Materials said that if it does not receive confirmation of timely approval before the March 26 deadline for payment of the termination fee, the company will treat the agreement as terminated and pay KKR a termination fee of $154 million in cash.

How to Invest in SPACs Like the Pros

Kokusai, a former division of Hitachi, was purchased by KKR in 2017. The company produces semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It focuses on batch processing systems, particularly memory wafers

In January, Applied Materials reported revenue and adjusted profit that beat analysts’ expectations.

In the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended Jan. 31, revenue came in at $5.16 billion, up 24% from $4.16 billion in the year-earlier quarter. The latest figure topped the FactSet analyst consensus of $4.98 billion. Adjusted net income hit $1.39 per share, beating the analyst consensus of $1.28.

