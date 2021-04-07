TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Applied Materials Analysts Laud Guidance, Potential

Applied Materials analysts lauded the chip-equipment giant's guidance and potential after a company presentation.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Applied Materials  (AMAT) - Get Report were higher after a number of Wall Street analysts lauded the semiconductor-equipment giant's guidance and potential, following a company presentation. 

Mizuho Securities affirmed a buy rating on the Santa Clara, Calif., company while raising its price target to $155 a share from $130. The investment firm called the company's guidance "potentially conservative" and said it was well-positioned for the long term. 

Needham also maintained its buy rating while raising its price target to $153 from $130. 

The firm called AMAT's outlook "prudent" and a "blessing in disguise" as it showed the company was confident "in a much less volatile and a more steadily growing" wafer-fabrication-equipment industry. 

KeyBanc affirmed an overweight rating while raising its price target on AMAT to $151 from $144. The firm says Applied Materials gave "a compelling demand outlook and technology roadmap." It called AMAT's conservative guidance "very achievable," according to Bloomberg. 

Stifel affirmed a buy rating and $160 price target. It said AMAT "highlighted emerging market opportunities and how it was well positioned to not only capitalize but sustainably outperform the industry."

Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating and $113 price target while calling the analyst day "a very constructive and reasonable look at a strong cyclical environment with a longer-term growth backdrop."

On Tuesday evening, Applied Materials said that by 2024 it planned to grow revenue more than 55% and more than double adjusted earnings per share. 

The stock closed down 2.5% Tuesday. But at last check it was up 0.4% at $140.07.

Nike Share Can Jump Higher
INVESTING

Nike Suspends Endorsement Deal With Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Carnival Cruise Line Mardi Gras Lead
INVESTING

Carnival Shares Jump After Quarterly Update Signals Improved Bookings

Trump's 11th-hour Ban On Chinese Stocks Deprives US Funds Of Some Of The Biggest Returns And Payouts In World's Second-largest Market
MARKETS

Stocks Inch Higher as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Minutes

Beyond Meat Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Opens China Plant, First Facility Outside U.S.

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING

ViacomCBS Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe on Fundamentals

FibroGen Lead
INVESTING

FibroGen Tumbles on Kidney Disease Treatment Data Clarification

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Tells Trump: I Absolutely Disagree With What You Just Did
INVESTING

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sees U.S. Economic 'Boom,' Cautions on Inflation

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Lower, Treasury Yields Ease Ahead of Fed Minutes