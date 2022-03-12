The co-founder says the number of people getting ripped off with crypto and NFTs 'is just outrageous.'

The Mighty Woz has spoken.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report co-founder Steve Wozniak put in his two cents about bitcoin recently, saying that he believes the cryptocurrency will reach $100,000.

Wozniak made his comments on the podcast "Steve-O's Wild Ride," hosted by the "Jackass" star.

He discussed his experience with bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Woz Only Owns a Little Bitcoin

Wozniak noted how bitcoin prices have soared a few times when he owned it and he now only has a small amount to experiment with.

"I think Bitcoin is going to go to $100,000," he said. "I don’t know where I get that feeling. I can’t put any mathematics to it. I just really feel it based on all the interest. The interest in crypto is so high."

Bitcoin was down 8.6% to $38,807 Friday at last check, according to CoinGecko.

Wozniak, who founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, cited the increasing number of cryptocurrencies, saying "everybody has a way to create a new one, and you have a celebrity star with it."

"It seems like they’re just collecting a bunch of money from people who want to invest at the very earliest stage, when it’s worth pennies," he added.

'The Big Elephant on the Block'

He also said that the number of people getting ripped off with crypto and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens "is just outrageous."

"Bitcoin is safe because it's the big elephant on the block," he said. "It's stable."

Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, has had his own experience with crypto scams.

Last year, Wozniak has lost his lawsuit to sue YouTube over scam videos that claimed he was the host of a fake bitcoin giveaway and used his image.

Santa Clara County (Calif.) Superior Court Judge Sunil R. Kulkarni ruled that YouTube and its parent company Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report were protected under federal law from responsibility for their users' posts.

Images and a video of Wozniak were used by YouTube scammers to trick viewers into believing he was hosting a live giveaway, in which anyone who sent him bitcoin would receive double the amount in return, according to the lawsuit.

Wozniak is involved with a reality show called "Unicorn Hunters", which introduced its own cryptocurrency, Unicoin, last month.

In 2020, Wozniak launched Efforce, a Malta-based blockchain project for funding energy-efficient businesses. The company's cryptocurrency token is named WOZX.