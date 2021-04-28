Apple Smashes Earnings Forecast; China Demand Powers iPhone Sales

A huge rebound in iPhone demand from China powered sales of the iconic handset close to $48 billion over the three months ending in March.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Report posted much stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, and boosted its stock buyback program by $90 billion, as post-pandemic demand in China powered a massive surge in iPhone sales.

Apple said profits for the three months ending in March, the tech giant's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at $1.40 per share, up 118% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 99 cents per share. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 54% from last year to $89.58 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $77.35 billion tally, with more than two thirds of the overall total coming from overseas markets.

Apple also increased its stock buyback program by $90 billion, and increased its cash dividend by 7% to 22 cents per share.

"We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high,” said CFO Luca Maestri. “These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”

Apple shares, which closed 0.6% lower on the session at $133.58 each, were marked 3% higher in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Thursday opening bell price of $137.60 each.

Apple said iPhone revenues rose 65% from last year to $47.94 billion, well ahead of the $41.7 billion Street forecast, thanks to what CEO Tim Cook called "strong demand for the iPhone 12 family".

Greater China revenues, Apple said, rose 88% from last year's pandemic trough to $17.728 billion, while overall services revenues rose 26.6% to $16.9 billion.

Mac sales, Apple said, rose 70% to $9.1 billion as work-from-home dynamics fueled new computer sales, while iPad sales were up an astonishing 78% to $7.81 billion.

Sales from Apple's wearables, home and accessories division jumped 24.8% to $7.84 billion.