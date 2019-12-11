Apple Won't Significantly Raise Prices on 5G iPhones Coming Out in 2020: Report
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup could come with modest price tags relative to past years despite being 5G-enabled, according to one prominent Apple analyst.
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who's built up a strong track record of predicting Apple's moves, wrote in a note that Apple won't significantly increase the prices of new 5G iPhones it plans to release next year. Apple shares rose 0.85% on Wednesday to $270.75.
Rumors suggest that Apple could release a total of four new iPhones next year, all 5G enabled and with arange of features and price points.
Instead of substantially jacking up prices on top-range iPhone 12 models, Apple will absorb higher production costs by minimizing supply chain expenses and bringing more development and engineering in-house, according to Kuo.
If accurate, modest iPhone 12 price increases would be consistent with recent decisions by Apple to minimize prices increases on its top-selling new iPhones.
Apple's iPhone 11 lineup ranged in price from $699 to $1099, and the base iPhone 11 model was cheaper than the prior year's counterpart, the iPhone XR, which sold for $749 and up.
In an October report, Kuo also forecast that in spring of 2020, Apple will release a new entry-level version of the iPhone SE, which initially came out in 2016. The "iPhone SE 2" could sell for just $399, according to Kuo.