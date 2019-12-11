Apple Won't Significantly Raise Prices on 5G iPhones Coming Out in 2020: Report

Apple could release a total of four 5G phones in 2020, but they may not be much pricier than this year's models.

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup could come with modest price tags relative to past years despite being 5G-enabled, according to one prominent Apple analyst.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who's built up a strong track record of predicting Apple's moves, wrote in a note that Apple won't significantly increase the prices of new 5G iPhones it plans to release next year. Apple shares rose 0.85% on Wednesday to $270.75.

Rumors suggest that Apple could release a total of four new iPhones next year, all 5G enabled and with arange of features and price points.

Instead of substantially jacking up prices on top-range iPhone 12 models, Apple will absorb higher production costs by minimizing supply chain expenses and bringing more development and engineering in-house, according to Kuo.

If accurate, modest iPhone 12 price increases would be consistent with recent decisions by Apple to minimize prices increases on its top-selling new iPhones.

Apple's iPhone 11 lineup ranged in price from $699 to $1099, and the base iPhone 11 model was cheaper than the prior year's counterpart, the iPhone XR, which sold for $749 and up.

In an October report, Kuo also forecast that in spring of 2020, Apple will release a new entry-level version of the iPhone SE, which initially came out in 2016. The "iPhone SE 2" could sell for just $399, according to Kuo.