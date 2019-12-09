Apple TV+ Picks Up Multiple Golden Globe Nominations, Despite Tepid Early Reviews

For Apple, Hollywood awards serve as a form of validation and may help it attract top talent in an increasingly competitive streaming industry.

Weeks after unleashing TV+ onto the world, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report snagged its first Golden Globes nominations for the flagship series, The Morning Show.

The Morning Show, which chronicles a TV network in turmoil and stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, earned a Best Drama nomination from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Witherspoon and Aniston also earned acting nominations for their roles. Apple shares were down 1.98% on Monday to $265.36; the stock is up 69% year to date.

The Morning Show garnered middling early reviews, but some critics and viewers warmed up to the drama and its cast. At Recode’s Code Media conference last month, executive producer Mimi Leder said she thought the early poor reviews “were nuts” and that she viewed them as an “attack on Apple.”

Apple has renewed The Morning Show for a second season, along with See, For All Mankind and Dickinson.

In a highly competitive streaming field, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Apple and others are jockeying not just for eyeballs but for top creative talent required to make compelling premium content.

For a company such as Apple, which is new to the film and television world, Hollywood awards serve as a form of validation. By comparison, Netflix and Disney (DISNEY) earned a total of 34 and 6 Golden Globes nominations this year, respectively. Disney's nominations were for its animated films Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King, all of which will be coming to Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, in 2020.

For Apple, awards can help differentiate its service for creative talent as media firms ratchet up spending on content. Netflix CFO Ted Sarandos told investors on a recent call that the costs for creating a premium show has increased by roughly 30% over last year.

According to media reports, Apple also aims to break into the Academy Awards race this year.