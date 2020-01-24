Apple TV+ Has 34 Million Subscribers: Report

Apple is offering the new service free for one year to buyers of Apple devices, or for $4.99 per month.

Apple TV+ has racked up more subscribers than both Disney+ and Hulu since its November 2019 launch, according to a new report.

Apple TV+ has 33.6 million U.S. subscribers, compared to Disney+'s 23.2 million and Hulu's 31.8 million subscribers, according to Ampere Analysis. The data was cited in a WSJ report detailing questionable and amateur content on Amazon Prime Video.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report were rising 0.78% to $321.65 on Friday.

One reason Apple has been able to quickly amass millions of subscribers is that it's offering one free year of Apple TV+ to buyers of Apple devices. Otherwise, the service costs $4.99 per month.

Disney+ (DIS) - Get Report, which also launched in November 2019, costs $6.99 per month, on an a la carte basis, for a large catalogue of originals and library content. A free year of service was being offered to certain Verizon wireless and home internet customers, however. Amazon Prime Video, which has 42.2 million subscribers according to Ampere Analysis' data, is offered for free with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Prime memberships. Unsurprisingly, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report is the leader with 61.3 million U.S. subscribers.

Apple TV+ features far less content than competitors, having launched with about a dozen originals and plans to roll out more content this year. Apple also recently signed a five-year deal with Richard Plepler, former CEO of HBO, to produce programming for Apple TV+.

Apple, Disney and Amazon are holdings in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.