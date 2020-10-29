Apple Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast But iPhone Revenues Miss; Declines To Give Current Quarter Guidance

Apple said the late launch of its new iPhone 12 hit revenues for its top-selling product, and declined to give current quarter guidance amid the worsening global coronavirus pandemic.

Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the tech giant's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at 73 cents per share, down 4% from the same period last year but 3 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 1.03% from last year to $64.7 billion, a figure that topped analysts' estimates of a $63.7 billion tally.

However, Apple said iPhone revenues came in at $26.44 billion, down more than 20.7% from last year and just off the Street forecast of $26.5 billion thanks in part to the late launch of the iPhone 12. China revenues were also disappointing, falling 28.6% to $7.95 billion.

“Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services,” said CEO Tim Cook. “Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive."

"From remote learning to the home office, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and our teams have met the needs of this moment with creativity, passion, and the kinds of big ideas that only Apple can deliver,” he added

Apple shares were marked 4% lower in extended hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $110.72 each.

Apple said services revenue rose 16.3% to $14.55 billion, while revenue for its wearables, home and accessories division was up 20.85% to $7.88 billion.

Mac revenues were pegged at $9.03 billion, up 29.2% from last year, while iPad revenues surged 45.9% to $6.8 billion thanks in part to students buying devices for at-home learning.

“Our outstanding September quarter performance concludes a remarkable fiscal year, where we established new all-time records for revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow, in spite of an extremely volatile and challenging macro environment,” said CFO Luca Maestri. “Our sales results and the unmatched loyalty of our customers drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our major product categories."

"We also returned nearly $22 billion to shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time,” Maestri added.