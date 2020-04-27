Apple to Slash H2 iPhone Production, But On Track for Launch of New Handsets - Report

Apple could release a 5G handset in the fall, alongside new models at varying prices, but is set to slash production rates as global demand withers, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Report shares reversed earlier gains Monday after a report that suggested the tech giant will delay mass production of its flagship iPhone but press ahead with plans to release new models later this year.

The Wall Street Journal said Apple's new smartphones will vary in price, and come in three different sizes, when they're released later this year, likely in September. One of the four new iPhones, the Journal said, will also include 5G connectivity.

However, the paper also said Apple is likely to cut the number of handsets it will produce over the second half of the year by as much as 20% as demand withers in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns in key markets around the world.

Apple shares were marked 0.2% higher in pre-market trading following publication of the Journal report, compared to a 0.9% predicted gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, to indicate an opening bell price of $283.50 each.

Apple is expected to ship around 197 million iPhones this year, according to Street estimates, and is reportedly planning to launch a 5G version of the handset later in the fall, leading to an acceleration in sales for 2021.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would soon be shipping a lower-cost iPhone SE starting at $399.

Apple is set to publish its second quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday, with analysts looking for GAAP earnings of $2.33 per share on sales of $55.61 billion.

Apple was one of the first blue-chip companies to highlight the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic when it scrapped its second-quarter revenue guidance in February and noted that iPhone shortages would affect the tech giant's near-term sales.

Apple had said on January 29 that it expected revenue in the range of $63 billion to $67 billion. It was firmly ahead of the Wall Street consensus of $62.4 billion, but is also a much wider range than the company typically provides.

Apple said at the time that all of its stores in China, as well as many of its partners' stores, were closed amid the outbreak, which was first identified in the central industrial city of Wuhan. Those that were eventually re-opened, Apple said, "are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic."