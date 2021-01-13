TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Apple to Set Up Innovation Center, Enable VC Funding to Combat Racism

Apple on Wednesday unveiled its latest efforts to combat systemic racism across communities including students and developers.
Author:
Publish date:

Tech giant Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report on Wednesday unveiled a host of initiatives -- including a new innovation center, a developer academy in Detroit, grants, scholarships and donations -- to enable entrepreneurs, developers and students of color to combat systemic racism.

The move is part of Apple's $100 million racial equality and justice initiative announced last year.

The Cupertino, Calif., company will invest $10 million with Harlem Capital, the New York early-stage venture-capital firm, to provide VC funding to 1,000 companies with diverse founders over the next 20 years. 

The iPhone maker will also invest $25 million in Siebert Williams Shank’s Clear Vision Impact Fund, which provides capital to small and medium-size businesses, with an emphasis on minority-owned companies. Siebert Williams Shank is an investment firm with offices in New York and in Oakland, Calif.

"We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world — and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment,” Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a statement.

The company is contributing $25 million toward an innovation and learning hub called the Proper Center for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. And it is building an Apple Developer Academy in Detroit to both mentor and empower people of color across communities of coders, creators and developers.

"We’re launching [racial equity and justice initiatives] with partners across a broad range of industries and backgrounds — from students to teachers, developers to entrepreneurs, and community organizers to justice advocates — working together to empower communities that have borne the brunt of racism and discrimination for far too long," Cook added.

Shares of Apple at last check rose 1.7% to $131.02.

Amazon Developing Language Translation for AWS
INVESTING

Amazon Fires Back at Parler Lawsuit, Noting Violent Content

Intel's production has been sharply disrupted by pandemic-related shutdowns in countries outside China. Photo: AP
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Intel Has Work to Do

Wall Street Scores New Records Amid Trump's Tax Reform Promises
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher Ahead of Trump Impeachment Vote

Johnson & Johnson vaccine
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson One Shot Covid-19 Vaccine Delayed

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Falls as Citi Cuts to Sell on Valuation, Growth Prospects

GameStop is under siege.
INVESTING

GameStop Soars on New Board Members, Holiday Sales

Take-Two Interactive: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Take-Two Interactive Drops Bid for Codemasters

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors May Need to Refuel Before Rallying Again