Apple to Reopen Some U.S. Stores Next Week

Most of Apple’s stores outside of China have been closed since March.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is opening some of its U.S. stores, with precautionary measures, starting next week.

The company confirmed to CNBC on Friday that it will reopen stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska next week. The majority of Apple’s stores outside of China have been closed since March.

Apple AAPL shares were up 1.1% on Friday to $309.10.

The company plans to institute safety measures at the stores that reopen, including temperature checks, face coverings for employees, and allowing a limited number of customers at once into the stores. The stores will focus primarily on making repairs to Apple products.

“Our new social distance protocol allows for a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pick up,” Apple said in a statement to CNBC.

Apple has six stores between Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska, and 271 stores in the U.S. overall.

The store closures have been part of a sinking demand picture for Apple as it navigates the impact of the pandemic.

Although the company did not issue specific guidance for the current quarter, Apple executives told shareholders last week that sales of iPhones and wearables are likely to worsen in the June quarter due to the store closures.

Sales of Macbooks and iPads are likely to improve, Apple said, given demand for devices most relevant to the shelter-at-home environment.

Apple shares are up 3% year to date.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.