Apple to Reclose 30 More Stores as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Apple has now reclosed 77 stores across the country in recent weeks.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced plans to reclose 30 additional stores in the U.S. this week in response to a surge in positive coronavirus tests across the country, raising the total of reclosures in the U.S. to 77.

The company will close stores in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," Apple said in a statement. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

The new round of closures comes several weeks after the company reclosed 11 stores across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona after those four states started reporting a spike in cases.

State governments have also begun pulling back reopening plans in recent days amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The state of California will restrict beach access over the July 4 weekend with parking lots and facilities being closed. The governor also closed all indoor activities for counties that are on the state's "watch list."

Meanwhile, in New York City, the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths passed 23,000. The city, which was once the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the U.S., has seen the number of positive cases dwindle over the past month.

Apple shares fell into the red on the news and finished the day down 0.19% to $364.11.

