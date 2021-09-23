Apple Employee Bonus Plan Leaks -- Amid Tech Giant's Crackdown on Leaks

Apple will give store employees a one-time bonus of as much as $1,000, according to a report.

Apple plans to give store employees a one-time bonus of as much as $1,000 as the company looks to bolster its retail operations.

The company will give $1,000 to retail staff hired before March 31, while those who joined after that date will receive $500, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the company's internal conversations. New workers for the holiday shopping season will get $200.

The payouts will also go to AppleCare and online sales workers as well.

The company said the bonuses were designed to recognize the difficult working conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple stores worldwide were closed and reopened multiple times and thousands of workers were given online sales roles while physical locations closed.

The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant rarely gives bonuses, according to Bloomberg, with the last major bonus of $2,500 of restricted stock being awarded in 2018.

The new bonuses will be issued via cash in paychecks.

Bloomberg is reporting the bonuses based on a company leak. That's a practice Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said this week the company would look to actively combat.

Last week, The Verge reported about an all-hands meeting regarding the company's new Covid testing protocols.

Cook said in a memo that the company was doing "everything in our power to identify those who leaked."

That internal memo, however, was also leaked to the press.

"As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting," Cook said in the memo.

Apple shares at last check were 0.6% higher at $146.71.