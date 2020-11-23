TheStreet
Apple 4-Day Shopping Event Starts Friday; Gift Cards Offered

Apple will be launching its four-day shopping event on Friday and will offer customers up to $150 gift cards with certain purchases.
Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report said that its four-day shopping event will start Friday in the U.S, U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand among other countries, according to media reports.

Apple will offer customers up to a $150 Apple Store gift card with purchases of select products from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27 through 30, according to the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant's company’s announcement.

The $150 gift card comes with purchase of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 21.5 inch iMac.

The $25 gift card will come with purchases of the Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods, and AirPods Pro, while the $50 gift card comes with the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Apple TV, and five models of Beats headphones.

The offer in the four-day shopping event excludes the M1 Macs, Apple Watch Series 6, HomePod mini, and the new iPad Air.

Also excluded: refurbished products, products purchased with a student discount, iPhones purchased through the iPhone Upgrade program, and iPhone 12 models, according to media reports.

Last week, Apple said that it was halving the fees charged to developers who sell software and services on the App Store. The cut takes effect in January.

The company will charge a 15% commission for developers who produce up to $1 million in annual revenue, down from the previous fee of 30% it charged all developers.

Apple said that the move is designed to "accelerate innovation and help small businesses and independent developers propel their business forward with the next generation" of apps on its platform.

