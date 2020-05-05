Apple to Host Virtual WWDC on June 22

Apple typically makes a slew of software announcements at WWDC, and sometimes introduces new hardware as well.

Apple is going virtual with its annual developers' conference, and has set a date in late June for the closely-watched event.

The company said in a blog post on Tuesday that the event will be free for all developers. The conference kicks off on June 22. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares rose 2% to $298.96 on Tuesday.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s marketing chief.

Apple is hosting a coding challenge for students as part of the event, and said it will share more details on other content as the conference draws closer.

Apple's WWDC typically runs for five days, and includes a slew of software-related announcements, including previews of operating system updates and other initiatives. The company sometimes announces new hardware at the spring event as well.

Apple is navigating the impact of coronavirus and told investors last week on its earnings call that it expects lower iPhone and watch sales this quarter, but higher sales of iPads and MacBooks. It did not issue any specific revenue or earnings guidance for the current quarter.

Apple management also highlighted higher engagements with its growing portfolio of services.

"First, customers are actively engaging with our ecosystem and digital services and we believe the very strong recent performance in the App Store, Video, Music, and Cloud Services will continue throughout the June quarter," said Apple CFO Luca Maestri on a call with shareholders.

Apple shares have largely recovered from coronavirus-related selloffs throughout late February and March, and are now roughly flat year to date.

