Apple to Hold Online Product Event April 20

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' online product event will take place April 20 at 1 p.m. U.S. Eastern.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report will hold an online product event on April 20 at 1 p.m. U.S. Eastern, during which the tech giant is expected to unveil the latest versions of its hardware.

The digital event, called "Spring Loaded," will be streamed online, instead of held in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple events usually create much fanfare as the company's user base anticipates new-product drops.

Apple in the fall had held three special events, in September, October and November. Next week's event will be Apple's first of this year.

Apple did not hold a spring event last year due to the pandemic, but in 2019, the company held an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Cupertino, Calif., campus to unveil new initiatives like its Apple Card, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

Apple is reportedly working on new products to solidify its reentry into the smart-home space, according to a recent media report.

One product, which is still in early development, is said to combine a set-top box like an Apple TV with a HomePod speaker, and includes a camera for videoconferencing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

The device would connect to the TV, and would have other smart-home functions, including using Apple’s Siri digital assistant and playing music, in addition to gaming and watching video, the associates said.

