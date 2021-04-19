Apple to Bring Back Parler Platform to App Store

Two key Republican legislators disclosed a letter from Apple stating that it plans to reinstate the right-wing social-media platform Parler at the App Store.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report plans to bring back the Parler alt-right social-media platform to the App Store, media reports say.

Details of the move come from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado), who had criticized the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant after it pulled the service from its iOS software following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The lawmakers and Apple have engaged “in substantial conversation” about getting Parlor restored back to the Apple Store.

“As a result of those conversations, Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content-moderation practices,” Apple’s senior director for government affairs for the Americas, Timothy Powderly, wrote in a letter to the lawmakers.

“The App Review Team has informed Parler as of April 14, 2021, that its proposed update app will be approved for reinstatement to the App Store.” he added.

Lee and Buck, who are top Republicans on the House and Senate antitrust panels, said Apple unfairly removed the Henderson, Nev., microblogging and social-networking service from its App Store, Politico reports.

Apple had said in January that Parler had “not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety,” the publication added.

Many rioters used the platform -- as well as other services, like Facebook and Twitter -- to promote and perform their efforts.

Parler was the only platform to be removed from app stores, media reports say. Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google also removed the service from its Play Store and has not yet made any plans to reinstate it.

At last check Apple shares were trading little changed at $134.39.