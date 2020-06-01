Apple to Begin Producing 6.1 Inch iPhone in July or August

Apple is gearing up to begin production of its 6.1-inch iPhone models in July or August.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is gearing up to begin production of its 6.1-inch iPhone models in July or August, news reports said Monday.

Shares of the Cupertino, Calif., tech major at last check were up 0.5% to $319.46.

Apple plans to launch four new iPhone models in three sizes this fall, and the company will likely introduce these devices in October rather than September, Digitimes reported.

Apple is expected to debut its first 5G-enabled devices to market in the fall.

Of the four new models coming this year, MacRumors said Samsung will supply the displays for three of them: the 5.4-inch entry-level ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, and the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro units.

The fourth new model, a 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ with specs similar to those of the entry-level model, is where LG and China's BOE are said to be supplying displays.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Sunday sent a memo to the computer giant’s employees, addressing the killing of George Floyd after protests across the U.S. forced the company and other retailers to close their doors.

In the memo, Cook condemned the killing of Floyd and called for the creation of a “better, more just world for everyone.”

Last week Apple said it planned to reopen 130 of its 271 stores in the U.S. this week. Apple has 510 stores globally. It began closing its China outlets in January as the coronavirus raged, but reopened them by mid-March.

Just a few days later, it closed all its stores outside mainland China. Outside China, stores started reopening in mid-April, beginning with South Korea, then spreading to Europe and the U.S.