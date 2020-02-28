Apple’s Tim Cook: Our Factories in China Are ‘Getting Back to Normal’

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report CEO Tim Cook told Fox Business News on Thursday that he’s optimistic that China has gotten the coronavirus outbreak under control, and said that its factories in China that were shut down were getting closer to normal production.

“When you look at the [iPhone] parts that are done in China, we have reopened factories so the factories are working through the conditions to open, they’re reopening,” Cook told Susan Li in an interview in Birmingham, Alabama. “They’re also in ramp. So I sort of I think of this as the third phase in getting back to normal, and we’re in phase three of the ramp mode.”

On the broader issue of how the outbreak is being handled in China, Cook said that “it feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. You look at the numbers coming down day by day by day so I’m very optimistic there.”

Most of Apple’s production of iPhones and other products occurs in China, and the country is also an important consumer market for China, with around 15% of its global revenues coming from the region.

Apple warned on Feb. 17 that it would not meet previously-supplied guidance on revenues for the current quarter because of the impact of the coronavirus on its supply chain in China.

Shares have been hit hard since the warning, suffering a close to 20% decline as worries about the extent of the outbreak and its impact on world economies have hammered the overall market as well. On Friday morning, shares of Apple were trading down more than 5% to $259.02.

