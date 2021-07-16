Apple Taps Technology VP Lynch to Lead Autonomous-Car Project

Apple VP of Technology Kevin Lynch will now head Project Titan, which is working on Apple's autonomous vehicle.

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report vice president of technology, Kevin Lynch, has been chosen to lead the team working on the company's autonomous-car project, a media report says.

Lynch has had a role in the development of the Apple Watch and its health features. How Lynch's new focus on the Apple Car will affect his day-to-day responsibilities is unclear, according to Business Insider, but he is maintaining his title of VP of technology.

Evan Doll, Apple's director of health software engineering, will take over some of of Lynch's day to day responsibilities.

Apple has been making progress with Project Titan, the segment working on the Apple Car. Reuters recently reported that Apple is close to striking a deal for the manufacturing of batteries for the vehicle.

Project Titan was started in 2014 as the Cupertino, Calif., company's autonomous vehicle department.

Bloomberg reported in June that Apple hired Ulrich Kranz from BMW to join Project Titan as well. Kranz was a 30-year veteran at BMW, serving as senior VP of the team that developed the company's i3 and i8 electric and hybrid cars.

