Apple Talks With Hyundai-Kia Paused: Report

Apple reportedly in discussions with other automakers on electric car project.
Apple Inc.’s  (AAPL) - Get Report talks with South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia on an electric autonomous vehicle have been paused according to a published report Friday.

Apple has been holding discussions with other automakers about the project, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. No other companies were identified.

Speculation on a so-called Apple Car has surged lately, particularly after Hyundai issued and then backed off from a statement in January that it was in talks with Apple, according to the report.

An Apple entry into the automotive market would dramatically alter the industry, which has seen seismic shifts away from traditional sedans to sport utility vehicles and more recently towards electric vehicles. Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors Inc.  (TSLA) - Get Report has seen its market cap soar past traditional automakers as it has boosted sales of its sporty electric cars. The competition in the electric vehicle market has continued to grow, with new entrants such as Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report, Nio  (NIO) - Get Report and others. Detroit automakers have also been boosting their efforts  with electric vehicles, with Ford  (F) - Get Report debuting an electric version of its iconic Mustang muscle car and GM  (GM) - Get Report setting plans for billions of dollars in electric vehicle development.

The Bloomberg report said it isn’t clear when or if talks between Apple and Hyundai and Kia will resume. Among other issues, Hyundai and Kia are disputing which company would bet to build the car, according to the report. Hyundai holds a controlling stake in Kia, the report said.

Kia appears to be more likely, as it has a manufacturing plant in Georgia.

Shares of Apple fell 43 cents, or 0.3%, to $136.76 Friday.

Tesla stock gained $2.24, or 0.3%, to $852.23.

Apple and Ford are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club

