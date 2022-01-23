Skip to main content
Why NFTs Are Taking Over Your Social Media Feed
Apple Takes a Bite Out of Education Discount (Then Spits it Back)

Apple dropped its verification requirement for education discounts offered to students, teachers and school staff.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report had second thoughts about students, teachers and school staff proving their status for education discounts on products two days after requiring verification.

The Cupertino, Calif.,-based tech giant on Wednesday added a requirement for its education discounts that active students, teachers and school staff seeking to buy discounted product must first obtain verification of their eligibility through the UNiDAYS discount deals website, MacRumors reported.

To obtain verification, a student or teacher would need to log into their school's learning portal on the UNiDAYS website.

However, on Friday Apple pulled back its UNiDAYS verification requirement after the website reportedly was not working for school staff members, preventing them from obtaining discounted products.  

Apple's education store offers its products, such as iPads and Macs, at reduced prices for students, teachers and staff to make them more affordable for those using them for education purposes. Before Wednesday, Apple required little verification to purchase discounted items through the U.S. education store, which could allow some people who were not students, teachers or staff to take advantage of the education discount.

Apple decided to ensure that users of the education store were indeed students, teachers or staff with the implementation of the verification rule. The company already required UNiDAYS verification for education stores outside of the U.S., such as in the U.K. and India, MacRumors noted.

Since the UNiDAYS system apparently didn't allow some school staff members to verify their status, Apple reportedly removed the requirement so they would not be penalized by a technical issue.

While Apple is not currently requiring verification of student, teacher or staff status, it could revisit the UNiDAYS verification process once it fixes the problems it is having with the system. Until then, it looks like some people outside of the education bubble can still take advantage of education discounts.

