Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How Well Do You Know Fed Chair Jerome Powell?
How Well Do You Know Fed Chair Jerome Powell?
Publish date:

Apple Sues NSO Group Over 'Pegasus' Spyware

NSO Group is a firm that is being investigated by the FBI as part of spyware attacks on certain American citizens.
Author:

Tuesday Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report sued NSO Group and its parent company for its surveillance software being used to infect its products with the company's "Pegasus" spyware product.

Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban the Israeli firm from using any Apply software, services or devices. 

According to Apple "state-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability."

That sophisticated surveillance includes access to the victim's microphone, camera and "other sensitive data," according to Apple's lawsuit. 

The FBI is investigating NSO Group in the possible hacks of American residents and companies. The company is also suspected of being used for intelligence gathering on governments, Reuters reported.

TheStreet Recommends

That investigation has been going on since 2017, and has encompassed the alleged hacking of Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos' phone. 

In January 2020 Bezos came forward with allegations that his phone had been hacked by Saudi Arabian politician Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, also known as MBS. 

Bezos hired FTI Consulting, a private firm, to investigate the WhatsApp hack of his phone and they concluded NSO's software may have been responsible.

NSO Group markets its products for "government intelligence and law-enforcement agencies" to be able to break encrypted devices," according to its website. 

The company has previously told the Washington Post that it only works with government agencies and that it will cut off client access to Pegasus if it finds abuse. 

“Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market — but private companies developing state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of software engineering said. 

echo_hero
PERSONAL FINANCE

Black Friday Amazon Echo and Alexa Smart Speaker Deals

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS

Stocks Mixed as Tech Drags; Biden Taps SPR to Tame Oil Prices

Video: What Jim Cramer Expects From Dollar Tree and Salesforce's Earnings
INVESTING

Dollar Tree $1.25 Price Hike Boosts Odds of Success, Analyst Says

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Black Friday Trading Likely to Remain Thin, As Sentiment Remains Mixed

Is Best Buy Stock an Investor Best Buy After Earnings Beat? -- The Charts Speak
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Best Buy? Here's What the Charts Says

Hang Seng Index Sinks As China Tightens Anti-competition Rules On Tech Companies And US Cautions Investors On Chinese Stocks
INVESTING

Bank of America Sets Target for S&P 500 at 4,600 for 2022

Oil Prices Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are So High

Bitcoin down Lead
INVESTING

India Government Plans to Ban Most Private Cryptocurrencies