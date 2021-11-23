Apple Sues NSO Group Over 'Pegasus' Spyware

NSO Group is a firm that is being investigated by the FBI as part of spyware attacks on certain American citizens.

Tuesday Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report sued NSO Group and its parent company for its surveillance software being used to infect its products with the company's "Pegasus" spyware product.

Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban the Israeli firm from using any Apply software, services or devices.

According to Apple "state-sponsored actors like the NSO Group spend millions of dollars on sophisticated surveillance technologies without effective accountability."

That sophisticated surveillance includes access to the victim's microphone, camera and "other sensitive data," according to Apple's lawsuit.

The FBI is investigating NSO Group in the possible hacks of American residents and companies. The company is also suspected of being used for intelligence gathering on governments, Reuters reported.

That investigation has been going on since 2017, and has encompassed the alleged hacking of Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos' phone.

In January 2020 Bezos came forward with allegations that his phone had been hacked by Saudi Arabian politician Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, also known as MBS.

Bezos hired FTI Consulting, a private firm, to investigate the WhatsApp hack of his phone and they concluded NSO's software may have been responsible.

NSO Group markets its products for "government intelligence and law-enforcement agencies" to be able to break encrypted devices," according to its website.

The company has previously told the Washington Post that it only works with government agencies and that it will cut off client access to Pegasus if it finds abuse.

“Apple devices are the most secure consumer hardware on the market — but private companies developing state-sponsored spyware have become even more dangerous," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of software engineering said.