Apple Says U.S. Stores Closed 'Until Further Notice'

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced on its web site Tuesday that it was keeping its U.S. retail stores closed “until further notice” as a result of the coronavirus.

The technology product giant announced Friday it was closing all of its stores outside of Greater China until March 27. Now it’s leaving the re-opening date open.

“Our retail stores are closed until further notice. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers,” Apple said on its web site Tuesday. Consumers who want to purchase Apple products or need support for products they already own can get help on the phone.

All 42 Apple stores in mainland China have now reopened after closing in February.

One of the lessons Apple has learned about the coronavirus in China is that “the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement last Friday announcing the U.S. closures, “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers,” he said.

Like countless other companies, Apple is urging its staffers to work from home. “In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China,” Cook said. “That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 190,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,500.

