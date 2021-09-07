Apple Stock Hits Fresh Record Peak As iPhone Launch Event Slated For September 14

Apple has sent official invitations for its fall product launch event, dubbed 'California Streaming', on Tuesday, September 14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares extended gains to a fresh all-time high Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled the date for the hotly-anticipated launch of its new suite of iPhones.

Apple will hold its annual product event -- dubbed "California Streaming" -- on Tuesday September 14 at its corporate campus in Cupertino, California, starting at 10:00 am Pacific time.

Apple is expected to unveil a new iPhone 13 series, as well as the series 7 of its AppleWatch, both of which will continue to leverage 5G connectivity.

Apple shares were marked 1.62% higher in mid-day trading immediately following the launch event date to change hands at $156.80 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 18.25%. The stock hit an all-time high of $156.97 earlier in the session.

Apple notched $84.1 billion in June quarter revenues, with a 43% gross margin, as part of a record report that included 50% surge in iPhone sales and an all-time high in services revenues.

Apple said it sees "very strong double digit year over year revenue growth during the September quarter", but noted it would be slower than that 36% gain recorded over the three months ending in June, which lifted the tech giant's top line to a Street-blasting $81.4 billion.

Supply constraints, Apple said, would likely hit both the iPhone and the iPad in terms of sales, as a shortage in global semiconductors blunts its ability to meet "jaw-dropping" consumer demand. The hit will trim a bit more than $3 billion from September quarter revenues, Apple said, modestly higher than the impact it forecast for the prior period.