Apple Staffer's Retaliation Claim Investigated by U.S. Labor Agency: Reports

An Apple engineer says she was fired after filing labor complaints and publicly criticizing the company over issues including harassment.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is under investigation by the Department of Labor for allegedly retaliating against a former engineering staffer, who reported workplace-health concerns at the tech giant, media reports say.

A former senior engineering program manager at Apple, Ashley Gjovik, has filed a complaint, according to a report by The New York Times.

A letter by the U.S. labor agency sent last week on Dec 10 confirmed that the iPhone maker was under investigation, the Financial Times first reported.

"Gjovik accused Apple of suspending her and then firing her in September in retaliation for reporting workplace health concerns at a Sunnyvale, Calif., office, and for complaining about the issue to the Environmental Protection Agency," the Times reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Whistleblower Protection Program, which governs enforcing anti-retaliation laws, will conduct an investigation.

Gjovik told the Times that she filed the complaint “to ensure Apple knows they cannot get away with retaliating against me for exercising my federally and state-protected rights.”

In a statement reported by the FT, Apple said, “We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised."

Gjovik has previously also cited harassment by a manager, reduction of responsibilities and increases in unfavorable work, among other complaints.

Separately, another Apple employee Cher Scarlett, complained that Apple repeatedly blocked discussions related to remuneration among employees.

The company reportedly halted a pay equity survey and denied a request to create a Slack channel, Reuters reported in September.