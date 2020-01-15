Apple Sold 60M AirPods in 2019, According to Report

Wearables are a fast-growing category for Apple, and could overtake Mac and iPad to become the third-largest sales category by the end of this year.

It looks like 2019 was a good year for Apple's wearables business.

According to a recent report from Strategy Analytics, Apple sold nearly 60 million AirPods in 2019, reaffirming its leading position in the growing "hearables" market. Apple shares closed 0.43% lower on Wednesday to $311.34.

The company sold nearly twice as many AirPods as it did in 2018, when it sold an estimated 35 million AirPods. Late last year, Apple released the AirPod Pro, a premium version of the wireless earbuds with noise cancellation and other features.

Sales of AirPods accounted for over half of total unit sales of wireless earbuds last year, and 71% of total revenue according to Strategy Analytics.

Apple reported strong growth in its wearables, home and accessories segment throughout 2019, posting 54% growth in the segment for the third quarter.

Last summer, Apple analyst Neil Cybart of Above Avalon predicted that by the end of 2020, wearables will overtake both the iPad and Mac to become Apple's third-largest category by revenue, behind iPhone sales and services.