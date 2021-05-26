Apple Seeks BizDev Exec to Find Payments Partners, Including Crypto

Apple is looking for a business-development manager to negotiate alternative-payments partnerships -- and that definition includes cryptocurrency.

Apple is looking for a business-development manager with experience in alternative payments -- and that definition includes cryptocurrency.

An ad on the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant's website says the Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce team is looking for a bizdev manager to find and negotiate partnerships in alternative payments.

"We need your help forming partnership framework and commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, identifying key players and managing relationships with strategic alternative payment partners," the ad says.

The ideal candidate, Apple says, "is comfortable with ambiguity; enjoys thinking about edge cases and asking 'What is an alternative way of doing this?'; and is a strong verbal and written communicator with a high level of integrity, energy and sense of urgency to make things happen."

Qualifications include 10 years of professional experience, including "six years in business or market development at multiple companies in financial services segments."

It wants more than five years of experience working in or with alternative payment providers, including digital wallets, buy now-pay later, fast payments, cryptocurrency and more.

Apple requires "deep knowledge of the alternative payments ecosystem," direct experience in structuring partnerships, including "negotiating business and technical terms across multiple partners in the payment industry."

And the winning candidate must have "expertise building business cases around market opportunities and partnerships, including strategy development, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and financial analysis."

Apple wants at least a bachelor's degree and prefers an MBA. It prefers someone already proficient with its products.

And there's no indication of salary in the ad.

Apple shares edged down 0.04% Wednesday, ending the day at $126.85.