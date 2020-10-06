Apple Sets Oct. 13 Online Event, Could Unveil New iPhone

A month after Apple unveiled new hardware, it's scheduled an online event in which it might introduce the latest iteration of its iPhone.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report said it would hold an online event on Oct. 13, and industry watchers expect the tech company to unveil the latest iterations of its ubiquitous iPhone.

Four models of the iPhone 12 are expected to be announced at the event, according to Apple Insider. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all expected to debut.

The new iPhone is expected to be 5G-enabled. The models would arrive just a month after Apple's September event, where it introduced new hardware and subscription bundles.

The standard models are expected to have 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch OLED displays, while the Pro versions are expected to have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions.

The standard models will have two 12-megapixel cameras, according to Apple Insider, while the pro model adds a third camera on the back for telephoto shooting.

Speculation on the pricing for the models starts at $649 for the smallest non-pro model and rising to $749 for the bigger version. Meanwhile the small Pro is expected to launch at $999 while the Max Pro could start at $1,099.

Last month, Goldman Sachs published a bearish note on Apple, saying that the “The iPhone is a very tough act to follow,” and Apple’s services and wearables businesses are “not likely to be large enough to return the company to growth.”

The analyst, Rod Hall, said that while the company and his team “are not permanent bears” on the stock, “we simply would like to see a consistent string of beat-and-raise quarters from Apple that match the growth narrative."

