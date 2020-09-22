Apple Says Tuesday's Problems With Its Services Resolved

Apple said the issues with accessing Apple Music, Apple TV+, the iTunes Store and other services today have been resolved.

Some users had trouble accessing the services.

A week ago, Apple unveiled a new offering that bundles services at a discounted price.

The offering, called Apple One, is offered in three versions: an individual plan that bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage at $14.95 a month; a family plan that offers the same services for up to five people at $19.95 a month; and a premier version that adds Apple News+ and Fitness+, a new fitness offering, for $29.95 a month.

Analysts view the bundles as a means for Apple to broaden its services footprint alongside software updates across its product lines. Apple's iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 operating systems went live last week.

Fitness+ offers a catalog of video workouts, including yoga, studio classes and a variety of others, along with performance tracking. Fitness+ is offered at $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri last week offered a mixed take on Apple.

“[Narrow]-moat Apple remains well positioned in the near term given the upcoming 5G iPhone and stronger outlook for Mac and iPad segments due to the ongoing work- and learning-from-home dynamics," the analyst said.

But "we recommend prospective investors wait for a wider margin of safety before investing,” he said, putting fair value for the stock at $71.

Apple shares recently traded at $110.30, up 0.2%. They have climbed 50% year to date.