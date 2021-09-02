September 2, 2021
Companies That Have Raised Minimum Wage to $15
Apple Said to Be Talking With Korean, Japanese Suppliers for Apple Car

Apple is looking to produce its Apple Car amid the worldwide chip shortage.
Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report is reportedly visiting Asian suppliers and automakers to prepare for mass production of the Apple Car by 2024 amid global shortages of chips and other component.

Shares of the Cupertino, Calif., company at last check were up 1% at $53.98.

The tech giant is believe to be visiting Toyota  (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR Report as it looks to lay the supplier groundwork to mass produce a branded car by 2024, Digitimes Asia reported. 

Apple representatives reportedly met with South Korea's SK Group and LG Electronics last month to discuss the Apple Car's development,

The visits have focused on how the Apple Car can be produced in the midst of the global chip shortage.

Dow Futures Edge Higher, With Jobs Report In Sight, As Bond Yields Ease

In addition to processors, there are also issues related to other, unspecified components.

Earlier this month, the Korea Times reported on conversations between the tech giant and a couple of Korea-based manufacturers of auto parts and systems, and SK Innovation and the joint venture between LG Electronics and Magna International.  (MGA) - Get Magna International Inc. Report

In January, Korea IT News reported that Apple and Hyundai could produce an autonomous vehicle in the U.S. by 2024.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently said he believed "2024 or 2025 is when you see the Apple Car."

"But first they lay the groundwork over the next three, six, nine months to get there," he said.

In July, Apple tapped its vice president of technology, Kevin Lynch, to join the team working on the company's autonomous-car project.

Separately, Apple reached a settlement with Japanese regulators to allow developers of “reader” apps to link to their own websites for users to manage their accounts, Tech Crunch reported.

The change goes to effect in early 2022.

Apple also said on Wednesday that the company previewed Apple Changsha, the first Apple Store in China's Hunan Province. 

The new store is located in the Changsha IFS shopping mall and faces Huangxing Road, which Apple said was one of the top urban attractions in the city.

Meanwhile, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares were sliding Thursday on reports that the electric vehicle maker's gigafactory in China faced closures linked to the global semiconductor shortage.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club.

